Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition

The BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition in black. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 litres.

Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition in black is a flexible option for use in diverse applications. It scrubs and vacuums quietly in either direction. It has a collapsible push handle and removable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brushes and suction lips are easily replaced within seconds without the need for any tools. Two orange-coloured dual-trim brushes are also included in the scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition.

Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
  • Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure.
  • Two suction lip strips pick the water back up – whether going forwards or backwards.
  • The floor can be walked on again immediately.
Low clearance height
  • Reaches under furniture effortlessly.
  • The push handle can be folded down in both directions.
  • For very low objects, the tank can also be removed.
Easy servicing
  • Easy, tool-free change of brushes and suction lips.
  • Water distribution bar can be easily removed and cleaned when necessary.
  • All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
  • For more user convenience.
  • With integrated control of water flow and brush.
  • Perfect for carrying and storing.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 400
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 400
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 10 / 10
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 400
Practical area performance (m²/h) 300
Brush speed (rpm) 1100
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 100 - 200 / 20 - 30
Water consumption (l/min) 1
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) max. 75
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (W) 2300
Colour black
Weight without accessories (kg) 35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 520 x 470 x 1150

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Roller brush high/low: 2 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Mains operation
  • Variable contact pressure
Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

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