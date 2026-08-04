Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition in black is a flexible option for use in diverse applications. It scrubs and vacuums quietly in either direction. It has a collapsible push handle and removable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brushes and suction lips are easily replaced within seconds without the need for any tools. Two orange-coloured dual-trim brushes are also included in the scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition.