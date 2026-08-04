Single-disc machine BDS 43/Orbital C Spray
The new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C Spray is suitable for many applications in building cleaning. Also for deep carpet cleaning thanks to integrated spray nozzles.
With a working width of 43 centimetres and a large range of applications, our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C Spray is designed for the area of building cleaning.The machine combines orbital and rotary motions into a constant vibration, thus increasing the cleaning efficiency to a maximum.In addition, the machine is equipped with spray nozzles especially for carpet cleaning, which distribute the required amount of cleaning solution on large areas and apart from excellent cleaning results also make possible short drying times.Associated effected of orbital movement: The robust machine is very smooth and sturdy, which guarantees a high level of user-friendliness and fatigue-free work - whether it is during scrubbing, decoating, polishing or crystallisation.
Features and benefits
Easy and intuitive operationConvenient and easy handling. Excellent balance and quiet operation. Helps to avoid operating errors.
Reverse handle modeIncreases the brush pressure from 38 up to 55 kilograms. High cleaning efficiency also in difficult conditions. Easy work, also in confined spaces.
Integrated, adjustable spray nozzlesFor an exact water flow and a high area performance. Excellent cleaning result and short drying times.
Roto-orbital motion
- Excellent scrubbing result with up to 50% reduced cleaning time.
- Superb cleaning results on all floor types.
- Reduced cleaning and training costs.
90° tilting head
- Allows simple and quick exchange of the pad.
- Increases comfort, avoids wet pads on floors.
Powerful motor
- Extremely robust and durable design.
- Powerful for numerous applications.
- Low operation and service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|100
|Tank, fresh washer (l)
|12
|Brush speed (rpm)
|60
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|38 - 55
|Oscillations (O/min)
|1500
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|54.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 520 x 1070
Scope of supply
- Tank: 12 l
- Pad drive board
Equipment
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Ideally suited for offices, production sites, retail establishments, hotels, canteens, hospitals and schools
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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