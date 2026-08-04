The very compact and efficient step-on scrubber drier BD 50/40 RS Bp combines the manoeuvrability of a walk-behind machine with the speed of a ride-on machine. The small turning circle of approx. 120 cm makes possible very high area coverage, even in narrow, winding areas.The elevated operating position provides an optimal overview. The sophisticated disc engineering with large disc brushes guarantees maximum cleaning efficiency.Thanks to the squeegee, which can be swivelled around the brush head, the dirty water can be fully absorbed when turning on the spot.The squeegee can be changed within seconds without the need for any tools. The integrated sweeping unit makes time-consuming pre-sweeping almost superfluous. The Eco mode of the machine can be activated at the touch of a button.Eco mode allows maintenance cleaning to be carried out in an energy-saving and environmentally friendly manner and saves time and costs – with perfect cleaning results at the same time.