The compact IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc is a solid, Ringler type industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis and 100-litre collecting container. This makes the vacuum ideally suited for intake of large quantities of liquids and/or solids such as shavings (as dust-free as possible). The solids can be easily separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. Vacuuming around the entire machine without annoying tangling of the suction hose is easy thanks to the 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. Drainage is carried out either by the drainage pipe of using the tilting chassis. The robust design, oil-resistant castors and oil-resistant power cord ensure a long service life – even in the toughest of industrial use. The robust construction also allows the machine to be picked up with a forklift.