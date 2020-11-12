Management needs reliable information

Kärcher Manage provides you with all the information you need to optimise your cleaning and building management. The data required for this can be recorded and analysed easily. Kärcher Manage can be integrated seamlessly into your operational workflows and those of your emplayees. It is very user-friendly and intuitive, meaning that anyone can work with it without specific prior knowledge.

With Kärcher Manage, you can log working hours, cleaning times and cleaning outcomes in a fraction of the time previously required for this. Pen and paper have had their day. Your employees record the data, which is then transferred automatically into the system. You can carry out quality checks just as quickly using the Kärcher Manage app for smartphones.

Kärcher Manage optimises the exchange of information between cleaning personnel and facility managers or technicians. This means that cleaning personnel can notify the facility manager directly of exceptional or unusual incidents or special cleaning activities, for example. The facility manager does not lose any time, can track the activities in the online portal and is always up to date.