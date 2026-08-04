FM Swift 50/ W
The FM Swift 50/W includes 2 × 15-litre buckets made from 50% recycled plastic and 2 × 6-litre buckets made from 80% recycled plastic, as well as three holders to keep manual tools within easy reach.
The functional and open FM Swift 50/W cleaning trolley with 2 × 15-litre buckets made from 50 per cent recycled plastic and 2 × 6-litre buckets made from 80 per cent recycled plastic is a real space saver and is ideal for particularly small storage spaces with limited room. Equipped with a double bucket system and universal press, it assists with manual cleaning tasks even in confined spaces. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required or folded in to save space, and is suitable for bin liners of various sizes. The two 6-litre buckets allow cleaning utensils to be stored safely and separated by area: blue for unproblematic areas and red for areas with the highest hygiene requirements, such as washrooms and toilets. Alternatively, it can hold 2 to 4 detergents instead of a 6-litre bucket. With the FlexoLink S (2 ×) and FlexoLink XL (1 ×) tool holders, all tools are securely fastened and ready for use at any time.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
- Disposal module with 30° adjustable height angle for easy emptying.
- Ergonomic wringing thanks to the efficient mop press.
Space-saving design
- The compact dimensions make the trolley very manoeuvrable and easy to stow away.
- For space-saving storage, simply fold up the waste module and remove the bucket system.
- Toolflex connections on the outer sides for attaching cleaning utensils.
Sustainability features
- Design with 2 × 15-litre buckets made from 50% recycled plastic and 2 × 6-litre buckets made from 80% recycled plastic.
- No unnecessary plastic inserts.
- Modular system allows easy replacement of individual components, allowing the equipment to be customised according to requirements.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Colour
|anthracite
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18
|Package weight (kg)
|19
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1004 x 653 x 1198
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|796 x 584 x 403
Videos
Application areas
- Versatile when it comes to manual cleaning, e.g. in washrooms or common areas.
- Hard floors
Accessories
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