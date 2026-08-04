Prevention is the best medicine. Achieve a higher level of efficacy with the new Kärcher PS 4/7 Bp. This hospital-grade misting system is specifically designed for use with disinfectants that are EPA approved*. Reduce the risks of Health Care Acquired Infections by killing virus, bacteria and mold faster, safer and quieter. Misting provides higher efficacy by improving coverage more efficiently than spray wipe methods and wipes. It delivers disinfectant into hard to reach corners and crevices found in many healthcare facilities. The whisper quiet efficient pump and power supply are specifically designed to provide operation without disturbing people around you. Rechargeable 12-volt system easily provides a full 8 hour of use. A 3 hour recharge time insures the unit gets back into service quickly. A small foot print and low center of gravity allows the mister to easily glide on 4 swivel caster wheels. Rubber wheels keep the transportation quiet and easy to roll over tile floors and thresholds. The narrow design makes it ideal for travel though aisles experienced on planes, busses, trains and other tight areas. Ideal for high risk areas: Hospitals and clinics Nursing homes Schools Day care facilities Transportation *Please read and understand the EPA label for proper use and personal protection.