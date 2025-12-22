The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper is an effective and efficient solution for cleaning hard surfaces in- and outdoors. The sweeping roller, side brush and fan are battery-powered and significantly increase working comfort: users can sweep corners and hard-to-reach areas effortlessly with significantly less force required. The flat pleated filter with active suction reduces dust generation even when removing large quantities of fine dust, and keeps the working environment clean. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages to adapt its cleaning performance to different surfaces. The practical shelf for additional equipment, such as buckets and litter pickers, makes work easier. Maintenance is also simple, with no tools needed to change the side brush and filter. The 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform delivers sufficient power in every situation. The exchangeable battery can be removed for easy transport. The battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of delivery.