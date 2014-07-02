Dry vacuum cleaners

Sustainable, ergonomic and ultra-quiet: the new T-Range consists of 45 per cent recycled material* and offers outstanding suction power, ergonomic operation and extremely low noise levels. The T 7/1 Adv Classic and T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaners offer outstanding suction power on carpets and hard surfaces with quiet operation. With 60 per cent recycled material, the T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast is particularly sustainable. Both appliances are durable, robust and offer good value for money. Both models have plug-in power cables for easy replacement. * All plastic parts, except accessories.

Filter
Container capacity (l)
  • Compare products
  • |
0 Products
Kärcher
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday: 9am to 8pm 

Closed on weekends and public holidays

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2025 Karcher Singapore Private Limited