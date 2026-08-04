Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 60/2 RS

Versatile step-on brush vacuum. Ideal for textile floor coverings and hard surfaces. Standard features: charger and batteries are not included in delivery.

With its two contra-rotating roller brushes and the practical side brush, the versatile CV 60/2 RS brush vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning textile floor coverings and all kinds of hard surfaces. For cleaning small areas, the device offers an aluminium suction hose with suction tube as standard and a combination floor nozzle, as well as small nozzles. Charger and batteries are not included in delivery. As Bp Pack only available with ABS battery, 2.641-669.7 and simultaneous device order.

Features and benefits
Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 60/2 RS: Contra-rotating roller brush system
Contra-rotating roller brush system
For hard and textile floor coverings – without brush replacement. The rollers adjust automatically to any floor covering.
Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 60/2 RS: Suction tube with extra long hose
Suction tube with extra long hose
The suction tube allows easy step and corner cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places. The hose can also be lengthened as required.
Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 60/2 RS: The machine can be fully opened
The machine can be fully opened
Easy replacement of battery and filter bag. Very easy to service.
Slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable.
  • Fits in any lift – ideal for cleaning in multi-storey buildings.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Working width (cm) 61
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 117 / 11.7
Air flow (l/s) 34
Container capacity (l) 17
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 68
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 373
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 135
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1120 x 640 x 1290

Scope of supply

  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Suction tube, removable
  • Stretchable suction hose
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Roller brush, standard: 2 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Filter status indicator
  • Protection class: II
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