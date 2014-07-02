Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 65/2 Ap
The NT 65/2 Ap is a powerful, 2-motor wet and dry vac for professional applications. The suction power remains nearly constant due to the efficient cleaning of the flat pleated filter by blasts of air.
The NT 65/2 Ap is a powerful wet and dry vac with the ApClean system, which ensures constant high suction power and long working intervals. The vacuum features a compact turbine housing with integrated filter cover for easily removing the large flat pleated filter. It is effectively cleaned with the help of the semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system. This ensures constant high suction power, longer working intervals and a long service life of the filter. The NT 65/2 Ap features electronic fill level detection for wet vacuuming. It prevents the maximum permitted fill level from being exceeded. The problem-free disposal of vacuumed fluids is made possible by the attached oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be quickly and easily connected to the vacuum using the clip system . The unit features a hose storage device, an accessory holder and a large tray e.g. for tools. The required mobility of the NT 65/2 Ap is provided by two large fixed wheels and two guide rolls.
Features and benefits
On-board storage
- Large, practical storage area on the casing head.
- Tools and accessories are always to hand.
Integrated drain hose (oil-resistant)
- The drain hose is easily and quickly accessible.
- Liquids can be disposed of easily and cleanly.
Semi-automatic filter cleaning
- Optimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button.
- Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power.
- Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Hose and bend attachment
- Always securely fastened during transport.
- Practical and neat machine stowage.
Ergonomic push handle
- Convenient and easy transport of the vacuum cleaner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|20
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|600 x 480 x 920
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
- For absorbing liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for cleaning car interiors
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.