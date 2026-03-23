Equipped with our clever Easy Service system, our NT 30/1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with innovative cartridge filter is very economical in upkeep and maintenance. This is also guaranteed with the large permanent filter basket that makes possible optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without a filter bag. The powerful machine with 30 litre container has a 1300 watt turbine for effortless vacuuming of medium-sized quantities of dust, coarse dirt and liquids and is also very easy to manoeuvre thanks to its compact dimensions.