The extra sharp steel blades for the battery powered LMO 18-36 Battery lawn mower leave no ragged blades of grass behind. With a cutting width of 36 centimetres they neatly cut the lawn leaving no unevenness, also in imponderable areas. With little physical effort the excellent steel blades cut every blade and deliver an excellent cutting result. If the blade of the lawn mower needs to be changed, only a few hand movements at a screw are required and the operation can be continued in the lush greenery. And thanks to the clever shape of the blade, the cuttings land in the hopper residue-free. This makes mowing fun!