Occasionally more than just water is required to achieve really clean results. The FJ 24 foam jet makes this effortless. Simply fill the 0.3 litre tank with Home & Garden detergent, attach the foam jet to the extension and off you go: with the highly effective foam and the variable jet level, selected at the turn of a dial, cleaning just got a lot easier. Using the tried-and-tested Quick Connect system, the foam jet can be disconnected from the extension tube with just one hand, ready to switch to another accessory. The FJ 24 foam jet is suitable for the KHB and OC 6-18 models, but not for the pressure washers of classes K 2 to K 7.