Fleece filter bag

Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt. Suitable for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner.

Fleece filter bag, suitable for the VC 2 vacuum cleaner. Comes with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt.

Features and benefits
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
  • For hygienic removal without coming into contact with dirt
High capacity
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 160 x 33
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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