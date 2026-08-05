Fleece filter bag
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt. Suitable for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner.
Fleece filter bag, suitable for the VC 2 vacuum cleaner. Comes with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt.
Features and benefits
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
- For hygienic removal without coming into contact with dirt
High capacity
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 160 x 33
Application areas
- Dry dirt