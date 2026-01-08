G 145 Q gun
High-pressure gun with LED display for the display of different pressure stages and the cleaning agent mode. With Quick Connect. For Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.
The high-pressure gun that allows more control when cleaning. Equipped with a LED display for the display of the pressure stage and the cleaning agent mode, as well as a Quick Connect adapter. By turning the Vario Power spray lance the pressure stages SOFT, MEDIUM and HARD or the cleaning agent mode can be set. The LED display is easy to read in all weather conditions. The spray gun is suitable for all Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.
Features and benefits
Spare spray gun for Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5
- For easy replacement of the spray gun.
Easy-to-read LED display for indicating the pressure settings and detergent mode
- For easy selection of the appropriate pressure level for the selected cleaning object.
Quick Connect adapter
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Low pressure detergent application
- Comfortable application of detergent.
Child safety lock
- Blocks the spray gun trigger.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|552 x 43 x 223