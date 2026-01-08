The high-pressure gun that allows more control when cleaning. Equipped with a LED display for the display of the pressure stage and the cleaning agent mode, as well as a Quick Connect adapter. By turning the Vario Power spray lance the pressure stages SOFT, MEDIUM and HARD or the cleaning agent mode can be set. The LED display is easy to read in all weather conditions. The spray gun is suitable for all Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.