Hand trigger gun

Ergonomic and compact jet gun for Ice Blaster dry-ice blasting system from Kärcher. Includes 5-m spray hose, nozzle light and nozzle quick-change system.

Specially designed for safe and comfortable use with dry-ice cleaning systems from Kärcher: The compact and ergonomic jet gun with control cable not only sits perfectly in the hand, it also has a locking system for the trigger, which effectively prevents accidental start-up. The activation of the dry ice using an ON/OFF switch is also very user-friendly and easily realised. The comprehensive set also includes a nozzle quick-change system, nozzle light, as well as 5-metre robust and durable spray hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.4
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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