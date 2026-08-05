Pet box
With the pet box‘s optimally tailored accessories, pets/dog paws can be cleaned effortlessly, anywhere.
The box of accessories includes a conical jet nozzle, which is ideal for cleaning pets such as dogs or even just for their paws. A fur-cleaning brush using which stubborn dirt can be easily brushed out of animal fur. And a high-quality microfibre cloth for drying off dogs and other pets after cleaning and washing. All the accessories fit in the box supplied, which can be attached to the pressure cleaner.
Features and benefits
Accessory box
- Can be clipped onto the bottom so that everything is securely stored.
Cone jet
- Produces a pleasantly gentle shower stream.
Pet Cleaning Brush
- Removes stubborn dirt from the animal's fur.
Special microfibre cloth
- For drying pets after cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|229 x 221 x 108
Scope of supply
- Storage box
- Pet Cleaning Brush
- Pet towel
- Cone-spray nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Pets/dogs