Power brush set
With the power brush kit, even stubborn dirt and encrustations are removed quickly and easily and without leaving any residue. Particularly suitable for use on oven racks or barbecue grills.
The kit consists of two brass brushes and two power brushes and its ultra-strong cleaning power makes it an impressive everyday addition to the other round brushes. The resistant bristles, which wear very slowly, make light work of removing stubborn dirt and encrustations – for example on oven racks or barbecue grills. The extremely long-lasting bristles make the round brushes a powerhouse among the steam cleaner brushes. Ideal for use on non-sensitive surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|26 x 26 x 40
Videos
Application areas
- Barbecues
- Oven
- Even stubborn dirt