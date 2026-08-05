Our PowerControl spray lance 034 allows you to infinitely adapt the cleaning performance of your high-pressure cleaner to the respective task at any time. Whether you need more or less pressure: the patented Kärcher power nozzle contour increases the cleaning performance by around 40 per cent. The control for the pressure adjustment lies within direct reach and is very easy to operate during the work. For the targeted application of cleaning agents a low pressure mode is integrated, while the spray level adjustment guarantees the correct working angle.