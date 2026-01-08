Replacement battery
More run time when cleaning: the replacement battery for all variants of the VC 4 Cordless myHome extends the operating time by 30 minutes without having to stop to recharge.
Thanks to the lithium-ion battery, all variants of the VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner can be used for up to 30 minutes longer without stopping to recharge. Simply replace the battery in the device and it's ready to go. Once the job is done, the replacement battery can be charged in the device.
Features and benefits
Powerful lithium-ion cell
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|146 x 62 x 43