Replacement nozzle for T-Racer

High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the K2-K5 device classes.

High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the device classes K2-K5 (T 250, T 300, T 400).

Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
  • Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
  • Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 125 x 30
Compatible machines
CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai