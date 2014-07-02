Replacement nozzle for T-Racer
High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the device classes K2-K5 (T 250, T 300, T 400).
Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
- Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
- Extremely durable and high-quality.
High pressure - flat jet
- Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
- Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 125 x 30