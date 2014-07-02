The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 4 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 1.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 1.0 connection. Both connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016. The bayonet 1.0 connection is the same for all nominal widths (35, 40 and 50). The adapter for NT hoses with bayonet connection 1.0 can be used to attach all hoses with bayonet 1.0 connection in order to connect to the new accessory system.