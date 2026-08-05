Upholstery nozzle for pet hair

Extra wide upholstery nozzle for reliably removing dirt, especially animal hair, from car and home textiles with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

The upholstery nozzle achieves excellent cleaning results thanks to its manoeuvrable underside and four extra-wide thread lifters, which cling perfectly to the surface to be cleaned when vacuuming. As a result, dirt, especially animal hair, is quickly and reliably picked up from textile surfaces in the car and home. The upholstery nozzle has a generous working width of 180 millimetres and is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

Features and benefits
Extra-wide nozzle (working width 180 mm) with manoeuvrable underside and four extra-wide thread lifters
  • Offers an improved cleaning performance and time savings compared to the standard upholstery nozzle.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) NW 35
Working width (mm) 180
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 75 x 95
Application areas
  • Car trunk
  • Back seat
  • Car seats
  • Footwell
  • Foot mats
  • Pet baskets and beds
  • Upholstery
  • Upholstered furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai