Vario Power Jet Short 360° VP 145 S for K 2 – K 4

VP 145 S: The Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.

VP 145 S: The lightweight Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and flexible and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.

Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
  • Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Compatible machines
