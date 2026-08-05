VJ 24 360° variable spray lance

Variable spray lance with adjustable 360° joint: the VJ 24 for KHB and OC 6-18 models is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

The variable VJ 24 spray lance with adjustable 360° joint can easily tackle hard-to-reach areas. The integrated flat jet removes dirt efficiently and the Quick Connect adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories one-handed. The VJ 24 is compatible with all KHB and OC 6-18 models.

Features and benefits
Flexible joint
  • Adjustable 360° joint.
25° flat jet
  • Thorough, efficient cleaning.
Quick Connect adapter
  • Simple and quick to replace.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 159 x 59 x 43
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Flower tubs
  • Rubbish bins
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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