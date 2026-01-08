Perfect air purification for small rooms, children's rooms and individual workspaces – the AF 20 air purifier cleans indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens by means of its multi-layer filter system. Other features include the active carbon fill, as well as a display to alphanumerically indicate the air quality in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³ and the air quality via a colour code. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adapt automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity with which it is used.