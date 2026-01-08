Perfect air purification for larger rooms, living rooms and workplaces: the AF 50 air purifier rids indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens using its multi-layer filter system. Other features include: the activated carbon fill, as well as a display that indicates the air quality both in alphanumerical terms (in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³) and with a colour code, and also indicates the temperature and relative humidity. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adjust automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity of use.