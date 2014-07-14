Car cleaning

Car exterior cleaning

Pressure washers make cleaning easy

Who wants to spend hours cleaning? There are, after all, more enjoyable ways to spend your time. But Kärcher pressure washers can even make cleaning fun. The high-quality, convenient and powerful devices can remove even the most stubborn and encrusted dirt within seconds – quickly, easily and effortlessly at the push of a button. And you don't even have to get your hands dirty. It couldn't be easier.

Vehicle cleaning made easy

Brilliant shine – faster than ever: The 3-in-1 car shampoo guarantees optimal cleaning and care of vehicles of all types. The active dirt remover removes stubborn oily and greasy dirt effortlessly. The quick-dry formula makes the tedious job of polishing vehicles easier. And the ultra gloss formulation gives the vehicle a perfect shine.

A new generation of cleaning

The revolutionary power brush WB 150 is the first high-pressure cleaning brush! The power brush cleans all outdoor surfaces iquickly, efficiently and gently. Even sensitive surfaces such as car paint can be gently and effectively cleaned with the power brush.