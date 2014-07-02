Textile impregnator care tex RM 762, 500ml

Highly effective, long-lasting protection for all textile coverings. Carpets, upholstery and car seats are covered with a dirt-repellent protective film which helps to prevent dirt accumulating in future. Therefore, dirt can be vacuumed up more easily and thoroughly.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats
