No more vacuuming before wiping! Thanks to the 4-roller technology with counter rotation, our FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner quickly and effortlessly removes everyday wet and dry dirt from all hard floors – and with the switchable boost function, it can also be used for very stubborn dirt and right up to the edge. It can even pick up hair thanks to the hair filter. This results in time savings of up to 50%** compared to conventional cleaning methods and around 20% better cleaning results compared to a normal mop*. With a run time of 45 minutes, the powerful battery can clean up to 175 m² of resistant hard floors and crevices. The water volume and rotational speed of the automatically wetted rollers can be adjusted to two cleaning levels to suit the floor type, and there is no need to drag buckets around thanks to the separate fresh and dirty water tanks.