No more tired shoulders and arms when working: Thanks to the 180° rotating handle, the battery powered hedge trimmer HGE 18-50 Battery Set provides a comfortable working position at all times, for example when making vertical cuts. In addition, the battery hedge trimmer features a number of practical functions. The two-hand safety circuit prevents the device from being started unintentionally. The saw function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze. And the cuttings sweeper attachment transports the hedge cuttings, which would otherwise land in the hedge, directly along the ground. The blade on the battery hedge trimmer is diamond-ground and therefore leaves behind precise cutting results. The additional blade protector with integrated lifting eye protects buildings, floors and the blade itself from damage – and enables the device to be hung up on the wall to save space. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.