Battery hedge trimmer HGE 36-60 Battery Set
Satisfies any requirement: the powerful battery powered hedge trimmer HGE 36-60 Battery Set with rotating handle and two-level speed control. Battery and fast charger included.
The Kärcher 36 V battery hedge trimmer HGE 36-60 Battery Set is a real powerhouse. Thanks to the two-step speed control, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power, depending on the application. The handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple increments and thus ensures your comfort in every working position – all without your arms or shoulders getting tired, when making vertical cuts for example. The cuttings sweeper attachment is extremely practical. It ensures that the hedge cuttings, which would otherwise fall into the hedge, can be easily swept along the ground. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blade leaves behind very precise cutting results. The additional blade protector prevents damage to buildings and floors as well as to the blade itself, and the integrated lifting eye ensures space-saving storage on the wall. The saw function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Two-step speed controlDepending on the application, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power. Level 1: high speed. Ideal for precise contour cuts. Level 2: high power. Ideal for cutting back thicker branches and dense hedges.
Rotatable rear handleThe handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple stages to provide a comfortable working position.
Hedge broomConveniently sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge along the ground in front of the user.
Saw function
- Particularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
Laser-cut and diamond-ground blade
- The blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Control guard
- Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
- With integrated suspension for practical wall storage.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|60
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|26
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Speeds
|2
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|Level 1: 2700 / Level 2: 760
|Blade type
|laser-cut, diamond-ground
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 600 (2.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 85 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|48 / 78
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1077 x 213 x 183
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting in level 1
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
Equipment
- Handle: rotatable
- Saw function
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop