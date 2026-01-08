Perfect for trimming and edging any lawn, the Kärcher LTR 18-30 cordless grass trimmer achieves a neat finish every time. Lightweight and comfortable, it easily gets into every corner and under garden furniture without damaging nearby plants and trees thanks to its twisted cutting line, pivoting head and fold-out plant guard. This trimmer has an edge-cutting function to give you crisp edges along patios and paths. As you work, the line feed automatically adjusts to give you the perfect cutting length at all times. You'll find it comfortable to work with thanks to its telescopic handle and two-handed grip. The LTR 18-30 is compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it also features an LCD display screen to keep you informed on how much battery life you have left while you work.