The battery powered LTR 18-30 Battery lawn trimmer set is a genuine all-rounder. With its twisted cutting line, the trimmer guarantees a precise cut and also makes easy work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The line is always set at the perfect length thanks to the automatic line adjustment feature. The edge-cutting function ensures the trimmer leaves clean, crisp edges alongside paths and patios. The tilt angle is also easy to adjust for trimming grass beneath low-hanging obstacles. Accidental damage to nearby flowers and trees is prevented by using the fold-out plant guard. Both the telescopic handle and height-adjustable two-handed grip ensure an ergonomic upright working position. One battery and a fast charger are included with delivery.