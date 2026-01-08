BATTERY LEAF BLOWERS AND BLOWER VACS

Leaves. While nice to look at in autumn, someone has to remove them – from pavements and driveways for safety reasons, and from lawns to prevent damage. Brooms and rakes powered by nothing but the strength of our muscles quickly reach their limits. But this is not the case for the powerful, battery-powered leaf blowers from Kärcher! They are always there when you need them, regardless of where that might be, fit comfortably in the hand and remove leaves quickly and thoroughly.