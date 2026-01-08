Wet leaves, grass and hedge trimmings stick to the ground like wallpaper. Wet plant remains are difficult to get out, especially from corners. An entire cleaning crew is needed in order to remove these deposits quickly. Or the battery powered BLV 36-240 Battery, which can manage it alone. With high power and an air flow rate of 770 m³/h, the powerful blower vac removes even wet garden waste. The energy required can be steplessly adjusted via the speed so that a choice can be made between maximum battery running time or power. Another selection lever allows a change between the blow or vacuum settings, which can also be used in combination. When vacuuming the large leaf bag is used where all green waste is chopped up small. So that the operator does not tire when using the device with extended work intervals, attention was paid to wear comfort by means of an ergonomic two-handed grip for optimal weight distribution and removable guide rollers. This makes the work easy and efficient. The suction and blow tubes can also be removed separately. A battery is not included in the set.