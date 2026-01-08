Remove troublesome moss and weeds without damaging your back or knees, using the ergonomic battery weed remover, the WRE 18-55 Battery Set. The battery and battery charger are already included in the set. Moss and persistent weeds, such as dandelions, no longer stand a chance on paving and patios around the house, and are removed with ease thanks to the innovative brush concept and a changing system that does not require tools. In addition, the bristle rink is easy to change with the new locking system – no tools needed. The ergonomic design of the battery weed remover guarantees that it is comfortable to work with, without requiring you to crawl around on the ground.