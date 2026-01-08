Battery weed remover WRE 18-55 Battery Set
Battery and battery charger included: the WRE 18 -55 Battery Set weed remover for the superficial removal of moss and weeds. Ideal for paths, terraces and entrances.
Remove troublesome moss and weeds without damaging your back or knees, using the ergonomic battery weed remover, the WRE 18-55 Battery Set. The battery and battery charger are already included in the set. Moss and persistent weeds, such as dandelions, no longer stand a chance on paving and patios around the house, and are removed with ease thanks to the innovative brush concept and a changing system that does not require tools. In addition, the bristle rink is easy to change with the new locking system – no tools needed. The ergonomic design of the battery weed remover guarantees that it is comfortable to work with, without requiring you to crawl around on the ground.
Features and benefits
Innovative nylon brushSpecially aligned nylon bristles and a high brush rotational speed for the superficial removal of dry moss and weeds.
Proximity assistThe 360° rotatable hemisphere at the cap promotes the optimal effortless working posture.
Bristle replacement without toolsFor easily changing the worn bristle rink.
Swivelling cleaning head
- Angles can be individually adjusted to suit different cleaning situations and people of different heights.
Aluminium telescopic handle
- Enables an upright working position, even for people of different heights.
Ergonomic handle design
- Comfortable working position which also takes it easy on your back.
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
- For simple storage/hanging.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Guarantees maximum mobility and flexibility.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Brush speed (rpm)
|2300 - 2800
|Brush diameter (mm)
|180
|Bristle material
|Nylon
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 15 (2.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 15 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1320 x 230 x 380
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Bristle rink: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Splash guard
- Parking position
- Aluminium telescopic handle
- Hanging storage loop
- Safety switch