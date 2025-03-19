Under high pressure: outdoor cleaning when water is scarce
In hot months, scarcity of water is an important issue. How much water can I use around the house and garden and for what? The most important facts about the water consumption of pressure washers and the cleverest techniques for resource-saving cleaning tasks in the outside area are summarised here at a glance.
The good news is that any required cleaning tasks, for example on the patio, pavement or garden furniture, don't necessarily have to wait – especially if safety or durability (for example, due to the risk of slipping or wear and tear) is at stake. With its range of pressure washers, Kärcher offers water-saving and energy-saving cleaning solutions that help keep personal water consumption under control – and not just in the event of a water 'red alert'.
Did you know?
Global water demand has more than doubled since 1960. This rapidly increasing demand is leading to water shortages. In Europe, this is being counteracted primarily using a local water 'traffic light system' and through restrictions on watering green spaces or filling pools.
Resource-conserving maintenance: efficient cleaning
In the event of a weather-related water shortage, it is important to rely on more sustainable cleaning methods in order to reduce your own water consumption. But why exactly is cleaning in the outside area so important, and how can it be carried out so as to save water?
Regular cleaning and care can extend the lifetime of items such as furniture, fences or even bicycles, consequently avoiding the need for new purchases. Among other things, this reduces the water consumption required for new production.
Pressure washer instead of garden hose
But the right choice of cleaning aid can also be crucial when it comes to cleaning itself.
A common example from everyday life is cleaning garden furniture to get outside areas ready as soon as the first rays of sunshine appear. While a Kärcher pressure washer can clean patio furniture in around 2.5 minutes and using a total volume of around 20 litres of water, the exact same cleaning task with a standard garden hose takes five minutes and uses up to 100 litres of water. Overall, cleaning with a Kärcher pressure washer therefore uses up to 80 percent* less water in comparison.
* The pressure washer uses 80% less water for the cleaning task, assuming that the flow volume of the pressure washer is 40% of that of a garden hose, and that half the time is required. The values may vary depending on the application, range and water flow of the hose.
What makes this saving possible?
Thanks to the patented nozzle technology of the Kärcher Dirt Blasters and sophisticated pump and motor technology of the Kärcher pressure washers, low water consumption is ensured. This makes all cleaning faster, and saves time, water and energy in equal measure.
Incidentally, pressure washers from Kärcher are particularly efficient at cleaning. This is the result of an independent laboratory test. Compared with competitor products, the Kärcher devices offered the widest and thus the most efficient cleaning jet*.
* Result of a laboratory test conducted in April 2023 by the independent SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH. Rotary nozzles of pressure washers with similar or higher specifications for the maximum water pressure were compared.
An efficient accessory saves water, time and energy
With the eco!Booster spray lance, the water and energy efficiency is 50% higher than it is for application with a standard Kärcher flat jet.* This means that surfaces get clean faster with the same use of resources.
* Based on the fact that 50% more surface area can be cleaned with the same amount of energy and water compared with the standard Kärcher flat jet. Confirmed by an independent testing institute.
An alternative to a tap: using reclaimed water sensibly
Another clear advantage when water is scarce is that Kärcher pressure washer users are not dependent on the drinking water network, but can work with alternative water sources. Necessary cleaning tasks around the house and garden can therefore be carried out with a clear conscience even in the event of a water 'red alert'. Kärcher pressure washers can be operated with 'reclaimed water'. For this, the devices simply suck up the water from an available reservoir – for example, from a water butt. A simple purchase that is worth thinking about. Having this kind of independent water supply is useful during periods of drought – not only for cleaning, but also for watering lawns, garden plants and potted plants.