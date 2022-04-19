Watering the garden automatically

Premium class: Automatic watering with water timer

Anyone who wants to have their garden watered completely automatically can rely on water timers. Even when you're on holiday or at work, you no longer need to worry that your flowers are getting too little water. You can set a watering interval on the device in advance – allowing the garden to be watered according to a schedule and fully automatically.

This works as follows. The water timer is attached to the house's water connection, as you will have seen with other watering systems. Depending on the model, you can connect one to three distributor systems to it. If you decide, for example, on a watering clock, you can only set the watering period manually. After a maximum of two hours – or earlier if required – watering stops automatically.

You can get even more independence with a water timer. This not only ensures that the garden is automatically watered once a day – or more times if required – but also measures the soil moisture via a sensor. The signal is sent to the operating unit at the water connection wirelessly, consequently starting and finishing watering depending on the function set in advance – that is the modern and efficient way of watering the garden.