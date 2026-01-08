Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 Foldable
With foldable water tank, easy to transport, easy to store and versatile: the OC 3 foldable mobile outdoor cleaner with lithium-ion battery for mobile cleaning.
For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go that can be stored and transported in the smallest of spaces: the compact and lightweight OC 3 foldable pressure washer from Kärcher has a foldable water tank. This can be folded to a minimum pack size in no time at all and enables space-saving stowage. With its lithium-ion battery, the device is ready for use anywhere at any time and without time-consuming preparation: simply fill with water and get started. An LED display provides information about the battery's charge level. The flexible 1.8-metre-long pressure hose ensures optimal freedom of movement when cleaning. Whether at the campsite, after a bike ride or in the garden at home - the mobile outdoor cleaner is the ideal solution for quick cleaning. A wide range of accessories is available for expanding the fields of application.
Features and benefits
Efficient and gentle low pressureThe advantage of low pressure: efficient and at the same time very gentle cleaning, ideal for sensitive surfaces. The standard nozzle with flat jet cleans even hard-to-reach places reliably and precisely. The cone-spray nozzle is suitable for even more sensitive cleaning, for example of dog paws.
Innovative, foldable tankLarge capacity (8 l) of the flexible water tank, which can be folded to a minimum pack size for easy transport and space-saving storage. Reduced space requirement: the hose and trigger gun are stowed in the compactly folded device.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryMobile cleaning at any time without a power connection. Long battery run time for repeated use, without intermediate charging. The LED display signals when the battery needs to be charged. The USB type C charging socket on the device enables flexible charging even when on the move, e.g. in the car or at the powerbank.
Simple and convenient handling
- Ready for use anywhere at any time and without time-consuming preparation, simply fill with water and get started.
- Ergonomic carrying handle with hose fixation for easy carrying.
- The water tank can be filled easily and conveniently thanks to the large opening.
Large selection of accessories
- Extensive accessories for expanding the fields of application are optionally available.
- The right accessories for every cleaning task (whether bicycle, outdoor equipment, garden furniture, the dog or much more).
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|max. 15
|Battery charge time (h)
|2.25
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 298 x 271
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB-C charging cable + adapter (1 piece each)
- Lithium-ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Water tank volume: 8 l
- Hose length: 1.8 m
- Hose type: Low-pressure flexible hose
- Integrated water filter
- Pressure trigger gun: Low-pressure trigger gun
- Device filter