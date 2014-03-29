Multi-purpose vacuum cleaners
More than power - refined technology for perfect cleanliness. Extreme suction power, exemplary energy efficiency, high-quality accessories, an innovative filter concept and maximum ease of use – the Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners with their universal range of applications really do tick all the boxes. Experience efficiency as you’ve never seen it before – try the Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaner!
From "MV" to "WD".
Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners will in future be called "WD". "WD" stands for "wet and dry" and emphasises their special ability to vacuum both wet and dry dirt; because Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners are multifunctional.
More customised than ever before.
Various application possibilities.
Kärcher offers an extensive and useful range of accessories for daily use with its multi-purpose vacuum cleaners. From the right floor nozzle and the appropriate hose to specialised filter systems, all our components are designed to work together in the best possible way. In this way, Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners can meet the specific requirements of the location in which they are being used and ensure outstanding cleanliness in all areas.
The ideal device for every purpose.
Kärcher offers the right solution for every domestic requirement with the new WD range - for both occasional and intensive use. Thanks to a wide range of devices with varying power outputs, container sizes and equipment features, we will have the right device for you. You can rely on Kärcher.
More powerful than ever before.
Suction power makes all the difference!
The performance of multi-purpose vacuum cleaners is expressed by the technical figure suction power (W). The higher this value, the more power a vacuum cleaner has. The suction power of a device is measured according to the standardised IEC 60312 method of measurement. It consists of the two parameters air flow (l/s) and vacuum (mbar).
The aim during development of the new Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners was to create extremely powerful devices with considerably more power than their predecessors from 2010. The better performance of the new WDs is based on new energy-efficient motors, floor nozzles and hoses redeveloped from scratch, optimal sealing of the device and the accessory connections, as well as a flow-optimised vacuum cleaner design.
Thanks to the combination of these factors, there is much more suction power on the floor nozzles than before. For example, today's most powerful model, the WD 6 P Premium, has a suction power of 260 W, while the most powerful of its predecessors from 2010 - the WD 5.600 MP - had a suction power of just 220 W.
Advantages at a glance: optimal dirt pick-up, considerable time savings, versatile fields of application.
Other technical parameters like air flow (l/s) and vacuum (mbar) do not indicate the power of a multi-purpose vacuum cleaner. The same is true of the often highly praised watt values on multi-purpose vacuum cleaners from other brands. This watt value usually indicates the rated input power of the device, i.e. how much power the device uses. The higher this watt value, the more electric power it needs.
More power, less consumption!
Our new multi-purpose vacuum cleaners are not only extremely powerful, but they also come with the benefit of very low energy use. Thanks to extremely efficient motors, we have considerably reduced consumption compared with previous models from 2010. For example, our most powerful top class model WD 6 P Premium uses just 1,300 W. By comparison, its predecessor WD 5.600 MP had an energy use of 1,600 W. Despite its lower energy use, the WD 6 P Premium is almost 20% more powerful than its predecessor.
More innovative than ever before.
Easier than ever before.
With the patented innovative filter replacement technology, available in the mid-class and top-class ranges of our WD 4-6 devices, the filter can be removed in seconds. In addition, the flat pleated filter, made popular in our professional cleaner range, is contained in a filter box in the device head - which means extra-quick removal in two easy steps. Just open up the filter cartridge, remove it and empty the filter - all done!
Summary of benefits: quicker and more convenient filter removal, no contact with dirt, no spreading of dust, simple manual filter cleaning.
Consistently high suction power.
Thanks to the integrated filter cleaning function, dirty filters in all the top devices WD 5-6 can be quickly and efficiently cleaned simply by pushing the filter cleaning button. This means that even with difficult home cleaning tasks, consistently high suction power is available (see illustration).
Summary of benefits: no manual cleaning required, no interruptions, no contact with dirt, high suction power.
More convenient than ever before.
More practical, more efficient.
The new standard accessories have been specially developed for the new Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners and, in combination with the devices themselves, open up unimagined cleaning efficiency.
Removable handle
The ergonomically shaped removable handle ensures optimum air flow and accessories can be quickly and conveniently attached. It also allows you to maintain a comfortable posture while cleaning.
The advantages at a glance: no blockages, simple and convenient vacuuming even in the narrowest spaces, safe protection from static electricity.
Optimised suction hose
The new suction hoses have a wider diameter and are highly flexible.
The advantages at a glance: no blockages, continuous vacuuming without interruption, freedom of movement in use.
Robust plastic suction pipes
The quality of the new plastic pipes has been improved. They are extremely resilient and durable.
The advantages at a glance: higher quality for a longer working life.
First class floor nozzles
Whether for dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt, the specially developed floor nozzles ensure optimum dirt intake, have ideal glide properties and can be quickly and simply adapted to wet or dry conditions. In the case of the clip floor nozzle, this is achieved by swapping the attachments over, while with the switchable floor nozzle there is a convenient foot switch. The special floor nozzles ensure all-round cleaning satisfaction.
The advantages at a glance: rapid and complete dirt removal, ideal for wet and dry dirt, low-effort vacuuming.
Better constructed and optimised. WD features at a glance.
1 Removable handle
The ergonomic handle can be easily removed from the suction hose in order to attach other accessories such as nozzles.
2 Easy filter removal
Patented innovative technology make removing and emptying the filter quick and easy, avoiding any contact with dirt.
3 Extremely durable
Robust, long-lasting plastic suction tubes.
4 Optimal dirt pick-up
Use the switches to adjust the nozzle to suit your vacuuming needs (dry or wet vacuum cleaning).
5 Effortless working
Lateral rollers guaranteeing smooth and effortless movement.
6 Completely Airtight
Better sealing between the container and the vacuum head, together with an improved connection between the hose and the container, ensure that the vacuum cleaner is much more airtight. This prevents unwanted air from being drawn into the vacuum cleaner, keeping the power inside the device. The result? Outstanding suction power.
7 More efficient motors
Our vacuum cleaners have been made significantly more efficient thanks to their improved motor design. This means that they provide more powerful suction whilst at the same time consuming less power.
8 Optimal air flow
The highly flexible suction hose comes with a wider opening to avoid blockages while vacuuming. Flow resistance is significantly reduced by the improved hose geometry.