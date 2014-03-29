Suction power makes all the difference!

The performance of multi-purpose vacuum cleaners is expressed by the technical figure suction power (W). The higher this value, the more power a vacuum cleaner has. The suction power of a device is measured according to the standardised IEC 60312 method of measurement. It consists of the two parameters air flow (l/s) and vacuum (mbar).

The aim during development of the new Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners was to create extremely powerful devices with considerably more power than their predecessors from 2010. The better performance of the new WDs is based on new energy-efficient motors, floor nozzles and hoses redeveloped from scratch, optimal sealing of the device and the accessory connections, as well as a flow-optimised vacuum cleaner design.

Thanks to the combination of these factors, there is much more suction power on the floor nozzles than before. For example, today's most powerful model, the WD 6 P Premium, has a suction power of 260 W, while the most powerful of its predecessors from 2010 - the WD 5.600 MP - had a suction power of just 220 W.

Advantages at a glance: optimal dirt pick-up, considerable time savings, versatile fields of application.

Other technical parameters like air flow (l/s) and vacuum (mbar) do not indicate the power of a multi-purpose vacuum cleaner. The same is true of the often highly praised watt values on multi-purpose vacuum cleaners from other brands. This watt value usually indicates the rated input power of the device, i.e. how much power the device uses. The higher this watt value, the more electric power it needs.