Pressure washer K 1 Horizontal
Light and compact: The K1 Horizontal is the ideal cleaning device for small areas around the house, garden furniture, bicycles, etc.
With its 3 m high-pressure hose, the K 1 Horizontal pressure washer is particularly suitable for use in outside areas, such as for motorbikes, bicycles, small garden furniture or patios. The compact and lightweight device is easy to transport and takes up very little space when stored. The pressure washer draws water and is used without a fixed water connection.
Features and benefits
Horizontal design for effortless storage and ease of transport
- Easy to store in the boot of a car or where storage space is limited.
- Compact size, easy to carry.
Perfectly matched accessories
- Cleaning tasks around the house are easier to manage with the diverse range of accessories.
- Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories. Compact size, easy to carry.
Water removal, e.g. from cisterns, water containers, fountains
- Can be used even when there is no water connection available.
6 m high-pressure hose
- Longer hose for a broader range of application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 174 x 298
Scope of supply
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter