Pressure washer K 2 Classic
Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: The K 2 Classic pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home.
Compact design meets (cleaning) power: The K 2 Classic is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device can be conveniently stored almost anywhere at any time to save space, and the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Sits comfortably in the handThe device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Easy ConnectThe high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Spray lances are always ready to hand and after the work is done, everything can be stored on the device to save space.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|178 x 219 x 415
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Integrated water filter