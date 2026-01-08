Quick as a flash: The ultra-compact, space-saving K 2 Horizontal pressure washer eliminates dirt from small surfaces and vehicles, garden tools and outdoor furniture in next to no time. The device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and garden. The flat jet on the Single Spray Lance provided produces targeted cleaning results on contoured surfaces and objects. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Horizontal to wherever it is needed. For added convenience, the Quick Connect system allows the three-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. The trigger gun and spray lance can be stored on the device itself for convenience. The cable cleverly wraps around the base of the device.