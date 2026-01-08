Whether it's steps covered in moss, weather-worn walls or dirty garden tools, the K 2 Universal Edition pressure washer with its dirt blaster will have them spick and span in a flash. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. The rotating jet of the dirt blaster provided even removes stubborn dirt. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. All of the included accessories can be easily stowed on the K 2 Universal Edition. This is made possible by the clever brackets on the device. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.