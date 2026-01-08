Despite its compact size, the K 3 Classic Home offers the full power of a pressure washer. The extra Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of the Patio & Deck detergent. Its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance, Dirt Blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt on garden furniture and gardening tools, bicycles and around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.