Pressure washer K 3 Follow Me

The compact K 3 Follow Me 4-wheel pressure washer stands for uninterrupted working and is, for example, ideal for slightly to moderately dirty entrances, cars or garden furniture.

Lightweight, compact, robust: the K 3 Follow Me pressure washer is optimum for the occasional cleaning of cars, garden furniture, driveways etc. The horizontal device offers perfect stability and is convenient to store. Thanks to the 4-wheel concept with 2 steerable front wheels, the device can be pulled along effortlessly without interrupting work. Equipping and de-equipping is very quick and easy thanks to Quick Connect. In addition, the device has a detergent tank for dispensing detergent in the low-pressure range, as well as a safety valve against excess pressure. There is also a large on/off switch, accessory storage for spray lances, high-pressure hose and electrical cables, and an ergonomical spray gun. A motor stop function switches the motor off automatically when the spray gun is off.

Features and benefits
Mobile and highly manoeuvrable. Prevents unnecessary work interruptions through repositioning the device
The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Dirt blaster
  • Rotating point jet for particularly stubborn dirt
Compact design.
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 100 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow rate (l/h) max. 380
Area performance (m²/h) 25
Connected load (kW) 1.6
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 536 x 311 x 336

Scope of supply

  • Wash brush
  • Foam jet: 0.3 l
  • Detergents: Car shampoo (ready to use) RM 562, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Tank
  • Integrated water filter
