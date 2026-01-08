Lightweight, compact, robust: the K 3 Follow Me pressure washer is optimum for the occasional cleaning of cars, garden furniture, driveways etc. The horizontal device offers perfect stability and is convenient to store. Thanks to the 4-wheel concept with 2 steerable front wheels, the device can be pulled along effortlessly without interrupting work. Equipping and de-equipping is very quick and easy thanks to Quick Connect. In addition, the device has a detergent tank for dispensing detergent in the low-pressure range, as well as a safety valve against excess pressure. There is also a large on/off switch, accessory storage for spray lances, high-pressure hose and electrical cables, and an ergonomical spray gun. A motor stop function switches the motor off automatically when the spray gun is off.