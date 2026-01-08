Pressure washer K 3 *GB
The "K3" high-pressure cleaner is ideal for occasional use and normal dirt, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes, etc.
The Kärcher "K3" – say "Goodbye" to normal dirt. High-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun, 6 m high-pressure hose suitable for occasional use around the home, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The "K3" pump is protected by a water filter - for a long service life.
Features and benefits
Quick ConnectThe high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Clean tank solutionThe practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Hooked on tidinessGenerous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|275 x 279 x 803
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Integrated water filter