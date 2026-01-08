This device can fit anywhere: whether in the car boot or in a cupboard, the K 4 Classic pressure washer can be stowed effortlessly anywhere and transported easily thanks to its compact dimensions. Yet it still offers the full performance of a pressure washer. Plus, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures the pulling height is always comfortable. Other equipment details include the Quick Connect trigger gun, a 6-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. What's more, the K 4 Classic, with an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular cleaning of moderate levels of dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).